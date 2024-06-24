Three lose 15.9 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh

Three people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. The cases involve substantial sums of money allegedly swindled from unsuspecting victims under the pretext of facilitating study and travel visas. The investigation into these cases is currently underway. Cases were registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)

A case was registered against Deepak Malik, Manoj Malik and a few others of Sector 47/C. Complainant Naresh Khanna, of Sector 31, accused them of cheating him of ₹10 lakh in a visa-related transaction.

In a similar case, Jaswant Singh of Mansa, Punjab, filed a case against Mohinder Singh of Hallo Majra and Hardayal Singh of SCO 81-82, Sector 34. The complainant alleged a fraud amounting to ₹4 lakh concerning visa matters.

Riju Kochhar, a resident of Indian Express Society, Sector 48/A, lodged a complaint against an unidentified individual for cheating him of ₹1,90,000 in a separate visa-related fraud case.

The investigation into these cases is currently underway. Cases were registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).