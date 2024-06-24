 Three lose ₹15.9 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three lose 15.9 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A case was registered against Deepak Malik, Manoj Malik and a few others of Sector 47/C, Chandigarh; complainant Naresh Khanna, of Sector 31, accused them of cheating him of ₹10 lakh in a visa-related transaction

Three people lodged police complaints after falling prey to immigration frauds. The cases involve substantial sums of money allegedly swindled from unsuspecting victims under the pretext of facilitating study and travel visas.

The investigation into these cases is currently underway. Cases were registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)
The investigation into these cases is currently underway. Cases were registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty image)

A case was registered against Deepak Malik, Manoj Malik and a few others of Sector 47/C. Complainant Naresh Khanna, of Sector 31, accused them of cheating him of 10 lakh in a visa-related transaction.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In a similar case, Jaswant Singh of Mansa, Punjab, filed a case against Mohinder Singh of Hallo Majra and Hardayal Singh of SCO 81-82, Sector 34. The complainant alleged a fraud amounting to 4 lakh concerning visa matters.

Riju Kochhar, a resident of Indian Express Society, Sector 48/A, lodged a complaint against an unidentified individual for cheating him of 1,90,000 in a separate visa-related fraud case.

The investigation into these cases is currently underway. Cases were registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three lose 15.9 lakh in immigration frauds in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On