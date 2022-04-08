Three men open fire in Faridkot, booked for attempt to murder
Faridkot : Police have booked three persons on the charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly opened fire at a man who saved himself by fleeing in his car on Tawandi Road in Faridkot on Thursday.
Senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and Arms Act at the Faridkot city police station on the complaint of victim Mani Singh of Faridkot. “One of the accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Kotkapura, while police are trying to identify his accomplices. Prima facia, it appears to be a case of group rivalry,” he added.
Sub-inspector Jaskaran Singh said after attending a function, Mani was on his way to drop his friend when three persons opened fire on his car on Talwandi Road on the outskirts of Faridkot city. “The victim escaped unhurt by fleeing in his car. Police are checking the CCTV footage to track the accused and identify the other two. We have also recovered the empty shells of bullets from the crime scene,” he added.
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them. The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country's takeover by the Taliban last year.
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
