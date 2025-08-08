Search
Three nominated MC councillors take oath in Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 08:30 am IST

Three nominated municipal corporation councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took oath of office during the monthly meeting of the municipal corporation in Karnal.

Three councillors, Umesh Procha, Gaurav Nagpal and Vishesh Verma were administered the oath by mayor Renu Bala Gupta in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The three councillors Umesh Procha, Gaurav Nagpal and Vishesh Verma were administered the oath by mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, MP Kavinder Rana, commissioner Vaishali Sharma and others were present.

At the house meeting, chaired by Gupta, seven proposals were presented, six were passed, one remained pending.

Similarly, out of 11 ‘out of agenda’ proposals nine were passed and two remained pending.

The mayor said that officials should solve the problems of councillors and give priority to public welfare works.

MLA Anand said that officials should get the basic facilities works done on priority, shift the cattle dairies and ensure that the dog shelters for stray dogs are constructed at the earliest.

