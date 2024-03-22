Three open fire amid parking tiff in Mohali’s Balongi, held

Police have arrested three men, including a taxi driver, for opening fire at a 54-year-old man following a parking dispute in Adarsh Colony, B-block, Balongi. Though the victim, Rajinder Singh, who lives in the colony, dodged the bullet, the accused hit his head with a pistol’s butt, leaving him bleeding profusely. Police recovered a 9mm bullet shell from the spot. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Harkirat Singh Goldy, 27, and Akash, 30, both residents of Isapur, Dera Bassi, and Gurjant Singh of Sangrur. While Gurjant drives a taxi, the other two live in a paying guest accommodation opposite the victim’s house.

Rajinder told police that he had brought a water tanker to his house and requested Gurjant to remove his Maruti Alto taxi from the road that was blocking passage. But he refused and after heated arguments, his aides came down from their room. One of them opened fire at him with a pistol and as he dodged it, hit his head with the weapon’s butt.

As the victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, the accused fled the spot. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras.

According to sources, Harkirat and Akash had met Gurjant through a cab-booking app, but eventually started calling him directly for pick and drop.

The victim alleged that the accused were residing in the PG accommodation without police verification. “We never interacted with them before and had no previous rivalry with them. I just requested them to give me a clear passage but they attacked me,” the victim said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act endangering life), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Balongi police station.