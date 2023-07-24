Bike-borne assailants open fire at four friends, one held

Three persons were injured, including two seriously, after three bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at four friends on Amloh Road near vegetable market in Khanna due to an old rivalry. The damaged car after three assailants opened fire at it targeting its occupants in Khanna. (HT PHOTOr)

The assailants also assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing late on Sunday. The City 2 police of Khanna lodged an FIR against four persons and arrested one of them, identified as Lehmbar Singh.

The victims, identified as Ashu of Ikolaha village, his friends Jassi and Sajan have been rushed to hospital, where condition of Ashu was stated to be serious.

Ashu suffered two bullet injuries in his back and one in his thigh, police said, adding Sajan also suffered a bullet injury, while Jassi suffered injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons. One of his friends, Sameer Bahadur, escaped unhurt as he had fled from the spot soon after the assailants opened fire at them.

Sensing their critical condition, doctors have referred Ashu and Jassi to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

According to police, Ashu is in the business of sale and purchase of used cars. On Sunday night, he went to see his three friends, including Sunny and Sajan. They were going to a filling station to get fuel for their car when the assailants opened fire at them. The accused had an an old rivalry with Ashu. The assailants had also assaulted him a few days ago.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that following the statement of Bahadur, the City 2 police station have lodged an FIR against Chahatpreet Singh alias Chahat of Model Town om Khanna, Dildeep Singh alias Deepi of Bullepur village, Manga and Lehmbar Singh of Bullepur village under sections 307, 323, 324, 341, 427, 506, 34 of the IPC, section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON