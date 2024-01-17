close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three police personnel killed as bus rams into truck in Punjab’s Mukerian

Three police personnel killed as bus rams into truck in Punjab’s Mukerian

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 01:03 PM IST

The bus, carrying 30 policemen, was going from the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar to Gurdaspur when the accident took place around 7am amid fog

A bus rammed into a cement-laden truck amid fog in Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning, leaving three police personnel dead and 13 others injured, police said.

The bus carrying the police personnel after it rammed into the cement-laden truck amid fog in Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)
The bus carrying the police personnel after it rammed into the cement-laden truck amid fog in Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

The bus, carrying 30 policemen, was going from the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar to Gurdaspur when the accident took place around 7am near Emma Mangat in Mukerian, 54km from Hoshiarpur.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also read: HC orders to shift all 258 MBBS students of Chintpurni Medical College to other institutes

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba, who visited the accident site, sad the deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hardev Singh, senior constable Gurpreet Singh, who was the bus driver, and woman constable Shalu Rana.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Mukerian civil hospital.

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals in Dasuya and Mukerian.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On