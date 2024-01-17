Three police personnel killed as bus rams into truck in Punjab’s Mukerian

A bus rammed into a cement-laden truck amid fog in Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning, leaving three police personnel dead and 13 others injured, police said. The bus carrying the police personnel after it rammed into the cement-laden truck amid fog in Mukerian sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

The bus, carrying 30 policemen, was going from the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar to Gurdaspur when the accident took place around 7am near Emma Mangat in Mukerian, 54km from Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba, who visited the accident site, sad the deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hardev Singh, senior constable Gurpreet Singh, who was the bus driver, and woman constable Shalu Rana.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Mukerian civil hospital.

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals in Dasuya and Mukerian.

