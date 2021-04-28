Three prisoners escape from Patiala jail during curfew

Three prisoners, including a deportee from the United Kingdom, escaped from the Central Jail at Patiala on Tuesday night by making a hole in the wall of a cell.

The three escaped from the jail located in the heart of the city near the SSP office and police lines during the curfew hours from 6pm to 5am, imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.

The jail officials noticed the escape only in the morning and alerted the police of neighbouring states.

Sher Singh, who was deported from the UK, is undergoing a 22-year sentence. He was brought to India under an Indo-UK pact on the transfer of convicts. He was brought to the high-security Patiala jail from the Bathinda prison only a week ago.

The second escapee, Inderjit Singh, is from Ranipur Kambo village in Kapurthala district, while the third is Jaspreet Singh of Ropar district.

A search is on for the trio and a case has been registered.