PSEB Class 10 results: Trio beats financial odds to secure podium finish in Mohali

Braving financial odds, three students — Rajandeep Kaur, Saloni and Sonu Das — secured joint first and third positions respectively in the Punjab State Education Board Class 10 exams, results for which were declared on Friday. Rajandeep Kaur, Saloni and Sonu Das secured the top spots in Mohali in the PSEB Class 10 results. (HT Photo)

Born to a marginal farmer, Rajandeep, the youngest of three sisters topped the district by scoring 633 out of 650 marks (97.38%).

Overjoyed, the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Kharar, student said she was inspired by her two elder sisters Amandeep Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur, who are employed as senior and junior assistants at secretariat and Markfed respectively.

School principal Bhupinder Singh, while appreciating the student’s performance, noted that her elder sisters were also bright students.

Rajandeep’s father Sukhwinder Singh and mother Mohan Kaur said they do not have a lot of savings, but always made sure that their daughters received education. The youngster, who aspires to be a chartered accountant, said she would study for six hours after school to prepare for the exams.

Saloni, a student of the Government Girls Senior Secondary, Lalru, also scored 633 marks out of 650 (97.38%) to stand joint first.

School principal Davinderpal Kaur said Saloni has been doing consistently well in studies and the schools had high hopes for her.

Her father Baldev Singh is a farm labourer while her mother Pinky is a homemaker. Eldest among three siblings, Saloni wishes to pursue a career in information technology. “I am the eldest. I have to show the path to my younger siblings and education is the only route to excel in life,” Saloni said.

She and Rajandeep stood joint 15th in the state.

Sonu Das of BSH Arya High School Sohana, who came in third and 17th in the state, secured 631 marks out of 650 (97.08%).

Born to daily wager Jai Ram Das and domestic help Mamta, Sonu aspires to become a doctor and wants to perform low-cost surgeries.

He said his younger brother Monu had undergone a heart surgery, which took up a large part of the family savings.

“This pushed me to study even harder. We are three siblings and my parents are working hard to ensure quality education for us,” Monu said.

A total of 8,655 candidates from Mohali had appeared for the exams. The district recorded a pass percentage of 97.22% and stood 13 in the state.

