Three snatchings reported within 36 hours in Chandigarh

Snatchers continue to have a fearless run in Chandigarh, as three snatchings were reported here within a span of 36 hours. As many as 111 snatching cases have been reported in Chandigarh so far this year. Police have cracked 93 of these cases, while 18 remain unsolved. (Istock photo)

Three scooter-borne men snatched the mobile phones and cash from two youngsters, both pedestrians, at knifepoint in Sectors 19 and 34.

In the first case, snatchers riding a white scooter targeted a second-year pharmacy student Nitesh, 22, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi.

Nitesh told police that he came to Chandigarh in a bus to appear in the ITBP driver recruitment exam at Behlana.

He said he walked out of the Sector-17 bus stand around 3 am on Tuesday and started walking towards Behlana.

When he reached near the Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk, three scooter-borne men, two of them turbaned, stopped near him, looking for some directions.

Suspecting their intentions, he crossed the divider and reached near the Sector 19/27/20/30 chowk, where the trio waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone, ear buds and wallet containing ₹200 cash, along with important documents.

In the second case, the same men snatched a mobile phone, ₹300 cash and a debit card from an 18-year-old resident of Burail, Chandigarh, on early Tuesday morning.

The victim, Kuldeep Giri, works at 24SEVEN in Sector 35.

He told the police that he was at work from 6 pm to 3 am on Monday. After work, he was walking back home, while listening to songs on his mobile phone. As he reached near the Sector 34/44 dividing road, three men on a white Honda Activa snatched his mobile phone, whose cover also had ₹300 and a debit card.

Separate snatching cases have been registered at the Sector 19 and Sector 34 police stations.

On Wednesday, two men riding a scooter snatched the mobile phone of an employee of a hotel located at Street Number 2 in Daria.

The victim, Vipin, 22, was sitting on a scooter outside the hotel and watching videos on his mobile phone around 3 pm, when two men snatched his phone.

A snatching case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

As many as 111 snatching cases have been reported in the city so far this year. Police have cracked 93 of these cases, while 18 remain unsolved.

