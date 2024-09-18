Three women fall prey to snatchers in a single day

Chandigarh experienced a series of snatching incidents targeting women across different sectors on Monday, all occurring within just a few hours. HT Image

The first case was reported from Sector 7-C, where advocate Sunayana Gupta, a member of the Juvenile Justice Board (Mohali), was targeted near her residence.

Gupta complained that around 7.45 pm, she was entering a park adjacent to her house with her seven-year-olddaughter, when an unidentified young man, wearing a maroon checkered shirt and helmet, snatched her gold chain from behind.

The assailant then fled on a motorcycle towards the inner market of Sector 7-C.

Following the incident, Gupta immediately filed a complaint at the Sector 26 police station.

An FIR under Section 304(2) BNS was registered and an investigation is underway.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Another snatching incident occurred in Sector 40-D earlier in the evening. Around 6 pm, Rashmi Chodda, a local resident, was on her way to a nearby temple when a man on a scooter, wearing a checkered shirt and dark pants with a handkerchief covering his face, snatched her yellow purse as she was crossing the road in front of Nehru Store.

She complained the purse contained important documents, including her voter ID card, debit card, ₹6,000 in cash, and personal slips, with her address and grocery lists.

A complaint was lodged at the Sector 39 police station, where a case was registered.

In yet another incident, Santoshi Devi, a resident of Sector 38-D, became a victim of snatching around 6.25 pm the same day.

As she left her house and walked along the road, an unknown individual on a blue Honda Activa scooter approached her, pushed her and snatched her purse. The stolen purse contained her mobile phone and ₹300 in cash. Santoshi filed a complaint at the Sector 39 police station, where a case was registered.

Notably, this year, the city has already recorded 90 cases of snatching till September 15.