Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate

More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday.

Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sandeep, a resident of Hansi in Hisar district, was selected as a constable in the Haryana Police through Haryana Staff Selection Commission in March 2019 on the basis of character verification.

During the verification of his documents, it was found that he had submitted a graduation degree from Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management University, Sikkim. The department had sent a letter for document verification to the university and in return, the postal department concerned had sent a reply that the said university was shut five years ago.

Later, the department had written to the University Grants Commission, which in February 2021 told that the said university was shut in April 2015 and was not operational.

During the further verification with the help of Sikkim Police, the department found the degree of the accused invalid. The said course was not recognised by the UGC, it was revealed.

It was recommended that the FIR be registered against the cop. Madhuban police station incharge Sajjan Kumar said an FIR has been registered and investigation is on as per the complaint.

Karnal DSP Manoj Kumar also confirmed the registration of the FIR and said that an inquiry is underway. However, no arrest has been made so far.