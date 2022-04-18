Three years after joining Haryana Police, cop booked for submitting fake graduation certificate
More than three years after joining the Haryana Police, a constable was booked in Karnal for submitting invalid graduation degree during the recruitment, officials said on Sunday.
Following a police complaint lodged by Rajender Kumar Meena, commandant, 5th Battalion HAP, Madhuban, at the office of Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, an FIR was registered against Sandeep Kumar under sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
Sandeep, a resident of Hansi in Hisar district, was selected as a constable in the Haryana Police through Haryana Staff Selection Commission in March 2019 on the basis of character verification.
During the verification of his documents, it was found that he had submitted a graduation degree from Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management University, Sikkim. The department had sent a letter for document verification to the university and in return, the postal department concerned had sent a reply that the said university was shut five years ago.
Later, the department had written to the University Grants Commission, which in February 2021 told that the said university was shut in April 2015 and was not operational.
During the further verification with the help of Sikkim Police, the department found the degree of the accused invalid. The said course was not recognised by the UGC, it was revealed.
It was recommended that the FIR be registered against the cop. Madhuban police station incharge Sajjan Kumar said an FIR has been registered and investigation is on as per the complaint.
Karnal DSP Manoj Kumar also confirmed the registration of the FIR and said that an inquiry is underway. However, no arrest has been made so far.
-
Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj”.
-
Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
-
Need ₹1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs
An estimated ₹1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.
-
‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop
“He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” Bibi Sakina, Aslam's sister-in-law said. When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.
-
BJP says ‘Bangladeshis, Rohingya to blame’
A political slugfest ensued a day after violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north west Delhi's Janangirpuri in which nine people were injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party held the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the Rohingya responsible for violence, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was giving them political protection. The Congress, however, termed it a failure of intelligence and blamed the BJP-led central government for it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics