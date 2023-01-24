Three years on, 24 contractual PSPCL employees held for forgery of documents

Three years after registering a case, the police’s state crime wing on Tuesday arrested 24 contractual Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees who secured jobs by submitting fake experience certificates.

Sharing details, inspector Kailash deputed at the crime wing police station said the accused hail from different districts of the state, adding, “A private person in 2020 had submitted a complaint that numerous contractual employees of the electricity board in Mohali are working after submitting fake experience certificates. After investigation, we nabbed 24 such accused and booked them for cheating.”

The accused were produced before the court of JMIC Sonali Singh and sent to one-day police custody.

“We will investigate how they got the fake certificates and will arrest their accomplices too,” police said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at state crime police station in Phase 4.