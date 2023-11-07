Three-day Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan concludes in the city

The three-day 45th annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan, organised by the Indian National Theatre in collaboration with the Durga Das Foundation, concluded with spell-binding performances by various artistes in the city. Clockwise: Artistes Anagha Bhatt; Aditya Khandwe; Chinmayee Athale; and Anupama Bhagwat performing at the 45th annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan (HT Photos)

On this occasion, Indian National Theatre president Anil Nehru and secretary Vinita Gupta said the sangeet sammelan was organised in memory of the late N Khosla. The love shown by tricity residents for classical music is commendable, they added.

On the concluding day, a sitar performance by sitarist Anupama Bhagwat mesmerised the audience.

Bhagwat, a disciple of Imdadkhani Gharana’s Late Pt Bimalendu Mukherjee, began her performance with Raga Miya Ki Todi, expressing the devotional mood and Virah Bhaav in Bhakti Ras.

She then went on to present the beautiful late morning Raga Alaihya Bilawal showcasing the lyrical nuances and the lilting melody of the raga. She presented a Madhyalaya composition of Ustad Vilayat Khan; and concluded her recital with a folk tune. Vinod Lele accompanied her on the tabla.

On the first day, Hindustani artiste Vidushi Chinmayi Athale, and ‘flute sisters’, Debopriya and Suchismita spellbound the audience with their performances that received a lot of appreciation.

Chinmayee had started her recital with Vilambit Ek Taal Bandish, Ae Maa Tu Ambike Akshare Triyambake, composed in Raga Madhuvanti. This was followed by a beautiful composition in Madhyalay Teentaal and a Tarana in Aadachaital. After this, she presented a Tarana in Madhyalay in Raga Hansdhvani and a Drut Bandish in Teen Taal. She was accompanied by Jaidev on the tabla and Vinay Mishra on the harmonium.

Debopriya and Suchismita mesmerised the audience with the melodious sound of their flute. They started their presentation with Raaga Maru Bihaag. Then, they presented a composition in Madhyalay in Rupak Taal. They concluded their recital with a composition in Teen Taal. Avirbhav Verma accompanied them on the tabla.

The second day witnessed performances by classical singers Aditya Khandwe and Anagha Bhatt.

Anagha started with a composition, Vaari Jaun Re, composed in Vilambit Tilwada Taal in Ragashree. This was followed by Chalo Ri Mai composed in Drut Teentaal, Jogi Rawala in Raga Kedar set to Vilambit Tilwarda Taal, and Saiya Mora Re in Drut Teen Taal. She was accompanied by Vinod Lele on the tabla and Vinay Mishra on the harmonium.

Maintaining the musical aura Aditya commenced his recital with a composition, Moh Layi Re, in Raag Bageshwari set to Vilambit Teen Taal and Drut Laya composition Beg Beg Beg Beg Ayo set to Ek Taal. He then performed Pawan Chalat Aali Kino Chandra Khet in Madhyalaya Teen Taal in Raga Paraj, and Japiye Naam Jaago in Drut Teen Taal. He too was accompanied by Vinod Lele on the tabla and Vinay Mishra on the harmonium.

