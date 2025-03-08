Three-day REV Expo kicks off in Chandigarh
Electric mobility and solar innovations gained attention at the third Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (REV) Expo which kicked-off at the Sector 34 exhibition ground on Friday. The three-day expo, being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with Eventage, was inaugurated by Chandigarh municipal commissioner Amit Kumar.
During the inaugural address, Kumar highlighted that the synergy between electric vehicle (EV) and solartechnologies is instrumentalin shaping a sustainable future. He further stated that Chandigarh has established itself as a “Green City” by actively embracing solar power as it has contributed to reducing the dependency on fossil fuels, leading to cleaner air and a healthier environment.
The expo exhibited various types of EVs, including two-wheelers, besides charging points for EVs and inverters and modules for solar energy.
Automobile giants Maruti and Mahindra remained the centre of attention.
Maruti launched its e Vitara in the north region at the exhibition. The e Vitara offers two battery configurations, a 49kWh pack delivering 143hp and a 61kWh pack producing 173hp.
Mahindra exhibited BE 6 and XEV 9e. The BE 6 features a modern and cutting-edge design with sharp LED accents.
The expo also exhibited a cab services sector where Zap Cabs, an e-cab service, stood out as an all-electric fleet provider, offering both local and intercity travel options. It aligns with the growing preference for emission-free transportation.
Madhusudan Vij, chair, Chandigarh chapter of PHDCCI, said over 50 solar energy and charging station companies are participating in the expo.
Co-chair Suvrat Khanna highlighted the transformative role of EVs in promoting sustainable and low-carbon transportation. He emphasised that EV adoption contributes to reduce air pollution, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and enhances energy efficiency.