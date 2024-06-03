Three-tier security in place to guard counting centre in Chandigarh

As part of stringent measures to ensure the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before counting of votes on June 4, a robust three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the counting centre located at Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology (CCET), Sector 26. A total of 60 police personnel are guarding the EVMs in two shifts. Each shift comprises eight cops from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20 from the Chandigarh Police. (HT file photo for representation)

The EVMs have been securely stored at the centre since May 3, under a planned system. The strong rooms are protected by a two-tier guarding protocol. The innermost first-tier perimeter is guarded round the clock by the CAPF. The second-tier layer is managed by the State Armed Police, adding an additional layer of security.

Strict protocols are in place for accessing the inner perimeter as entry is permitted only after following the said etiquette, ensuring fool-proof security of the voting machines.

To prevent unauthorised access and ensure the integrity of counting process, a comprehensive three-tier cordoning system has also been established around all counting premises. The inner cordon layer is the immediate perimeter around the counting centre, heavily guarded to prevent any unapproved entry.

The outer cordon layer encompasses the area around the inner cordon, further bolstering the security system.

Security checkpoints and barriers have been set up around the counting centre to monitor and control movement, starting from 6 pm on the evening before the counting day.

To maintain law and order during the counting process, orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, has been passed. This bans unlawful assemblies and prohibits public meetings on the day of counting.

Panchkula issues traffic advisory for counting day

As counting of votes begins on Tuesday, Panchkula police have issued a traffic advisory.

One of the strong rooms is in Government College, Sector 1. To maintain traffic system on Tuesday, single way traffic will be in place for drivers coming from Bella Vista hotel towards Majri Chowk. The traffic will be diverted from Bella Vista hotel to the wrong side via Majri Chowk. Apart from this, drivers coming from Ramgarh will be diverted from Bandar Ghati to Tau Devi Lal Stadium towards Sector 21. People going to Pinjore and Kalka can take the highway through this route. Apart from this, people going to the mini-secretariat and court complex can approach via Red Bishop and Tank Chowk towards Suraj Theatre.

The counting of votes will also take place at Government Girls’ College, Sector 14. The road in front of the college will be barricaded and remain closed off from both the sides. In this regard, an appeal has also been made to the public to visit the area while keeping in mind the advisory.

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said for the counting of votes, police verification of the counting agent nominated by any political party or contesting candidates will be done. While adding that the elections in the district were conducted in a fair and transparent manner, He said it was a matter of record that this time re-polling could be entirely avoided in the district. He said this was the first occasion after 2004 that no such need arose at any booth.