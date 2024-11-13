Tibetan delegates call attention to Derge Dam project at COP29

The Tibetan representatives at COP29 (2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties), have called attention to environmental concerns in Tibet, emphasising on the ecological impacts of the Derge Dam project on Drichu river in eastern Tibet. Officials said they highlighted the potential ecological impacts of the Derge Dam project. (File)

The Dharamshala based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), said the Tibetan representatives Dechen Palmo and Dhondup Wangmo are bringing attention to environmental concerns in Tibet at COP29, which began on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, and will continue till November 22.

Officials said they highlighted the potential ecological impacts of the Derge Dam project, a hydropower initiative poised to alter the landscape of the Drichu River and affect downstream communities reliant on its waters. Derge is a town in eastern Tibet.

CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said people in Tibet are opposing the project, adding, “The project has forcibly displaced many Tibetans and disrupted some historic monasteries. Tibet has a fragile ecosystem, and China’s dam-building spree inside Tibet have devastating impacts not only in Tibet but also on downstream countries. This disturbance to the ecosystem is compounded by the fact that Tibet is a seismic-prone zone, so the dam poses long-term ecological risks. Tibetans are not allowed to speak up, and many are imprisoned for raising their voices.”

“These two researchers were sent by CTA to represent Tibet at COP29 to shed light on Tibet’s vulnerable ecosystem, which is under threat from China’s exploitative projects like this,” he said.

As per a CTA report, the two Tibetan environmental researchers launched a campaign to raise awareness of the environmental and cultural risks posed by the Derge Dam project on the first day of COP29.

They distributed a brochure entitled “Say No to the Derge Dam Project in Tibet: Protect the Drichu River, Community, and Heritage from Destruction” to attendees, government representatives, and environmental organisations.

“The brochure outlines potential impacts of the dam on the Drichu River, which holds not only ecological significance but also cultural value for local communities in Tibet. Our goal is to build support for the protection of the Drichu River and to prevent irreversible damage to Tibet’s natural and cultural heritage,” Dechen said.

Dhondup Wangmo said the Derge Dam project is not just a local issue; it is part of a broader pattern impacting regional water security and biodiversity.