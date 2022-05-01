TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.
“We have so many Unicorns now who have crossed the milestone in three to six years,” she said, adding that with the mentoring, education and incubation available now, the growth of start-ups will be even faster.
“I am sure the next heroes of the country will be entrepreneurs, who cherish the idea of making a change in customers’ lives by offering them greater choices,” the Mamaearth founder said. Underlining that there is never shortage of funding for good ideas, Ghazal urged young minds to be fearless in their commitment to their purpose of achieving success through public good.
“I faced a lot of challenges when I first wanted to bring my idea into fruition. It is always better to take risks for what you believe in today than to bear the pain of regret later on,” she added.
She had launched Mamaearth in 2016 and achieved Unicorn status in less than six years.
Also, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, who recently resigned from the company, took part in the panel discussion at the event along with Alagh, his co-judge of Sharktank India.
He said the next challenge he will take up is to start his new venture in which he will have 100% share and to make that business fundamentally profitable from the word go. On being asked about his image as an outrightly blunt and aggressive judge on Sharktank India, Ashneer said, “I operate on a 0 or 1 trajectory and there are very few shades of grey,” he said, to a raucous applause from the audience.
A one day event, TiECON 2022 was inaugurated by Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
Violation of disability rules: Probe marked against college principal in Himachal’s Kullu
The Himachal Pradesh disability commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the principal of a government college in Kullu, Roshan Lal, over alleged discrimination with visually impaired students during their exams, which was against the guidelines issued by the social justice and empowerment department. Ajai Srivastava, expert member of the state advisory board on disability and chairperson of Umang Foundation, had made a complaint against the principal about a week ago.
Mission Fal-Van: Army teams up with eco-warriors
I came across an interesting term 'FalVan' during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala, which were held in Jaisalmer in December 2021. The enterprising mission is bringing about a green revolution across the country. To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new war memorial had been designed at Longewala, around 120km North-West of Jaisalmer. Environmentalist Radhika Anand who had been a part of the war memorial designing team also told me about Mission Fal-Van.
Congress to hold public rally in Shimla on May 5
After the organisational rejig in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is trying to bring its flock together and restoring unity in the party. The Congress' newly appointed Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on AICC's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Pratibha also sidetracked the allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress. She also said that the AAP has no base in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal sees 89% deficit rainfall in April, poorest in 15 years
The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, highest in 15 years, as tHimachalreceived scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting the northwest India in a span of 20 days. Previously, the state had witnessed 86% rain deficit in April 2007. Collective rain deficit in last two months was 93% with the state experiencing only 12.7mm rains in 61 days against the normal of 176mm.
Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu
Scores of Congress workers, including former youth president Pranav Shagotra, were detained here on Saturday after they tried to take out a march in protest against the “unprecedented” power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury had crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.
