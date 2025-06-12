Tight security arrangements made for Amarnath yatra, pilgrims should visit in large numbers: J&K LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged devotees to visit in large numbers as foolproof security arrangements are in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and urged the people to visit in large numbers. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha performs 'Pratham Puja,' at the Amarnath shrine, in Anantnag on Wednesday. (ANI)

Sinha, accompanied by senior officers, performed the “Pratham Puja”, which marked the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Sinha also took stock of the arrangements at the Shrine.

“I would request all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the yatra and pray to Mahadev for the progress of J&K and the nation. SASB and administration have improved the pilgrims’ facilities,” he said, adding that security forces have made foolproof security arrangements. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF and other CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements,” he said.

The lieutenant governor lauded the contributions of people of J&K, civil society groups and all service providers. “I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnath ji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” Sinha said.

This year, Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3, simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district-- and it will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier lieutenant governor conducted on-site inspection of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas at Baltal axis in Ganderbal.

Sinha ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site and directed the officials for timely completion of the infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

At Domail, the lieutenant governor also interacted with the members of the taskforce and staff of BRO engaged in improving and maintaining the yatra track.