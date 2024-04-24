Tipper truck mows down woman on Rahon road in Ludhiana

In yet another incident, a tipper truck mowed down a woman to death on the busy Rahon road. The incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. After the mishap, the driver managed fled the spot, leaving the truck behind. The victim has been identified as Suman of Rahon Road, who owned a grocery store. She was a mother of two children. (Getty image)

The menace continues as this is the fourth such incident in the past five days in the city, with the previous incidents claiming three lives.

The victim has been identified as Suman of Rahon Road, who owned a grocery store. She was a mother of two children. The Tibba police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver of the truck.

Ashwani Kumar, brother-in-law (husband’s brother) of the victim, said that Suman runs a grocery store in the area. On Wednesday morning, she was going to the market riding her scooter, he added.

While crossing a busy area, she fell on the road and the truck mowed her down. The woman died on the spot. Before the locals gathered there, the driver of the truck escaped. Tibba police reached the spot and impounded the truck.

Tibba station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurpreet Singh said that a hunt was on for the arrest of the driver. The police have also procured the CCTVs footage from the spot.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, a speeding tipper truck mowed down a newlywed woman near Vardhman Chowk at Chandigarh Road. Driver of the truck fled from the spot, leaving the woman injured on the road, who was rushed to hospital.

On 21 April, a speeding tipper truck had mowed down an 18-year-old boy to death near Veer Palace at Chandigarh Road. Earlier, on April 20, another tipper truck had crushed a bike-borne man to death and injured his friend at Tajpur road.