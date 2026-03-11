TMC govt turning Bengal into safe haven for ‘infiltrators’: Saini

After deploying Haryanan’s chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for Sikh outreach in poll-bound Punjab, the BJP on Tuesday sent Saini to Kulpi, 24 Parganas in West Bengal, where he accused the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC government of turning the state into a safe haven for infiltrators and posing a threat to democracy. Underlining the importance of transparent governance, welfare-oriented schemes and development-driven politics under the leadership of PM Modi, Haryana CM said that he felt honoured to come to Bengal from the land of Bhagavad Gita. (HT Photo)

While addressing a public gathering during the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, the Haryana CM pitched the BJP’s call for “Viksit Bengal” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “People of West Bengal are ready to bring in a change in order to build a Viksit Bengal,” he said, pointing out that the land whose great leaders guided the country and sacrificed everything for India’s independence has now become a safe haven for the infiltrators.

“Public anger is growing against the state government which has turned Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators, posing a threat to democracy...Bengal is now witnessing such unfortunate conditions. But the youth of Bengal are determined to remove the present government from power. Instead of creating opportunities, the government has driven industries away from Bengal.”

Underlining the importance of transparent governance, welfare-oriented schemes and development-driven politics under the leadership of PM Modi, Haryana CM said that he felt honoured to come to Bengal from the land of Bhagavad Gita.

According to a press statement issued here in Chandigarh, Saini said that Bengal is the land of hardworking fishermen and farmers and that people of West Bengal have played a vital role in shaping the nation’s history and culture. “Bengal’s rich cultural heritage has influenced the entire country. The people of Bengal are a source of pride and inspiration for the nation,” he said, adding that Bengal produced great personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

People of West Bengal want freedom from corruption

The CM said that despite having a woman chief minister, women in Bengal are not safe and incidents of atrocities against them continue. He also referred to the alleged disrespect of the President Droupadi Murmu on the soil of Bengal. He said that in the upcoming elections, the people of Bengal, especially women, will teach the state government a lesson.

The CM said that Tuesday’s rally was not merely a political programme but a call for change to remove the weak and “corruption-ridden government” of Bengal. The people of Bengal want development and change and seek freedom from fear and corruption, he said.

He said that 24 Parganas is known for its hardworking people, especially fishermen and farmers living along the coast. “However, farmers are not getting adequate facilities and market support, youth are unemployed, and corruption, appeasement, and violence have become widespread,” said Saini, accusing the state government of failing to compensate people for losses caused by natural disasters and cyclones.