Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / TN governor Purohit gets addl charge of Punjab, Chandigarh
Banwarilal Purohit (Twitter)
Banwarilal Purohit (Twitter)
chandigarh news

TN governor Purohit gets addl charge of Punjab, Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official statement issued on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:46 AM IST

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Earlier, VP Singh Badnore was the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Purohit, the governor of Tamil Nadu, to discharge the functions of the governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the governor of Punjab, until regular arrangements are made,” the statement said.

The president has also appointed Purohit as the administrator of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as the governor of Punjab, it added. PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.