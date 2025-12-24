Toronto: Warrant issued against suspect for killing Punjab-origin woman

The Canadian law enforcement has issued a countrywide warrant for the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a 30-year-old Indo-Canadian woman in Toronto, in what police consider to be an instance of intimate partner violence. Accused Abdul Ghafoori (HT Photo)

The Canada-wide warrant was issued for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. That charge can attract a life sentence without parole if the prosecution can prove pre-meditation and intent.

The victim was identified as Himanshi Khurana.

On December 19, Toronto Police officers responded to a call to locate a missing person. That came at 10.41pm and an investigation started.

The next day, at 6.30 am, “officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence”, a release from Toronto Police stated.

It added that the death was classified as a homicide. As a result, the service’s Homicide Unit assumed charge of the investigation.

The release pointed out that the “victim and suspect are known to each other”. The release said this was the 40th murder in Toronto in 2025. No other details were provided.

According to the outlet CP24, citing Toronto Police, the suspect and the victim “were in an intimate partner relationship”.

“We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we’re appealing to the public, if anybody would happen to know where this man is to please call police,” a spokesperson said.

The image of the victim released by police matched that of one posted on social media by a user with the same name. On that profile, she described herself as a Toronto-based digital creator.