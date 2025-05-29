Tour operators from Maha, Gujarat on solidarity visit to Kashmir

A 70-member delegation of various tour operators from across India have converged in Kashmir with the J&K government facilitating the visit as part of its efforts to bring back tourists to Kashmir after the flight of visitors out of the valley following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. J&K chief minister Omar also expressed hope that the delegation’s visit will helped revive Kashmir tourism. (File)

With chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah holding two back to back cabinet meetings in tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Tuesday and Wednesday and pushing for tourism revival in the Valley, the group of some 26 major tour and travel operators from Maharashtra and Gujarat is on a solidarity visit to Kashmir.

This is the first group of tour operators from outside J&K to visit the Valley after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local man lost their lives.

The delegation went to Pahalgam where they met CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday and also interacted with local tourism stakeholders on Wednesday.

President of Maharashtra Tour Organisers’ Association Vishvajeet Patil said that they wanted to bring back the charm of valley tourism. “We are a 70-member delegation who have come from Mumbai and Gujarat which include some big travel agents and associations. Yesterday we met CM Omar Abdullah. There was a good interaction on how we can bring back the charm of Kashmir, so that the tourists return. Today we were also very happy to meet local stakeholders like horse and taxi owners,” Patil said.

Kashmir witnessed an exodus of tourists immediately after the Pahalgam attack. The Kashmir tourism players say that after the attack, there was an instant cancellation of 80% booking and then after the war like situation between India and Pakistan in May, the cancellations peaked to 95%. Before the attack, the valley witnessed record breaking tourist footfall for the past three years.

Another tour operator, Satish, said that they have decided to promote Kashmir in their respective places. “We met all stakeholders, including hoteliers, and since tourism is very low from the past month in Pahalgam, we have decided to promote Kashmir. After every up and down like Pulwama or Article 370, Maharashtra Tour Operators Association was like a rock with their Kashmir counterparts and will continue to do that,” he said.

After meeting the delegation on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Omar extended his heartfelt gratitude to them. “I thank each one of you for coming to Pahalgam and supporting the revival of tourism. I recognise many of you as those who reignited tourism in the Valley during the most challenging times — when even the locals feared venturing out,” he said.

Omar, on Wednesday, also expressed hope that the delegation’s visit will helped revive Kashmir tourism.

“They came here on their own will. I or our department can’t take its credit. They contacted us and said they want to come.I am thankful for their visit and hope that their visit is beneficial for us,” he said.

Vishvajeet Patil said that it was just a matter of time that tourism revives in Kashmir but exuded hope that successful Amarnath Yatra will resume footfall of tourists again into Kashmir.