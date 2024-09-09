Tourism boost: Chandigarh set to shine with four new cultural hotspots

To supercharge Chandigarh’s tourism and economic growth, the UT administration is planning a series of dynamic cultural hubs across the city: a striking 11-storey tower in Sector 17, the Nehru Centre for Performing Arts in Sector 34, an Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Sector 31, and a thrilling amusement park in Sarangpur. Striving to revitalise Chandigarh’s tourism to drive the local economy, the Chandigarh administration has shared a proposal for four new cultural hubs with the Union tourism ministry. (HT Photo)

A tourism department officer presented this plan to the Union tourism minister during a meeting of northern states in Chandigarh on August 22.

Once the proposal gets the ministry’s nod, these cultural centres will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The ministry has already engaged a consultant to implement the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme in Chandigarh, which aims to holistically develop the city as a prime destination. The scheme focuses on creating destinations that offer tourists a well-rounded and immersive experience through a destination-centric approach.

The consultant has prepared an inception report evaluating Chandigarh as an entertainment and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination. The report envisions technology-driven experiences to enhance visitor engagement, proposing an integrated entertainment infrastructure with attractions like theme parks, virtual reality zones, gaming areas and live entertainment venues to cater to leisure and entertainment needs.

11-storey Tower in Sector 17

The tower was originally conceived by French architect Le Corbusier as part of the Master Plan for City Centre. It was envisioned as the tallest structure and a landmark at the cross junction of two major pedestrian piazzas in Sector 17, covering 1.54 acres. Le Corbusier described Sector 17 as the heart of the city, designed to meet its commercial, administrative and cultural needs. The tower will feature a modern City Centre with 5,00,000 square feet of commercial space, including two 11-storey blocks and a two-level basement.

Nehru Centre for Performing Arts in Sector 34

The Nehru Centre for Performing Arts is proposed in the Sub City Centre of Sector 34. To come up on 12.8 acres, it will consist of a convention centre and theatres, along with a library and plaza. The centre’s integration with the surrounding plaza and underground parking will create vibrancy, and enhance social and public life. The centre will house two proscenium theatres with seating capacities of 1,360 and 250, along with ancillary spaces. Other facilities will include food courts, a café, a library, an experimental theatre and an outdoor terrace café. The UT adviser has sent a letter to the secretary of ministry of culture, seeking a special grant for NCPA.

Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Sector 31

The Exhibition Centre is proposed to come up on 5.5 acres in Sector 31-B, an ideal location due to its proximity to industrial areas, railway station, airport, and local offices of trade organisations, such as CII, PHD and CCI, which are located in Sector 31. The project is expected to boost ancillary activities, such as hotels, tourism, trade, employment and business, positioning the city as a national convention hub, second only to New Delhi in north India. The proposed exhibition ground will include facilities for trade fairs, exhibition halls, conference rooms, multipurpose halls, an auditorium, administrative blocks, restaurants and snack bars. Part of the site is currently enclosed by a temple.

Amusement Park in Sarangpur

The UT administration also plans to develop an amusement park, modelled after Disneyland, on 40 acres in Sarangpur Institutional Area. This site has already been transferred to the UT tourism department.