Tourist footfall dips, hoteliers offer 20% discount in Dharamshala

In the wake of a sharp decline in tourism after India-Pakistan tension post Operation Sindoor, hoteliers in Dharamshala have announced a 20% discount to attract visitors back to the region. Tourism has been affected in Kullu as well, according to the local hospitality industry. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala, while condemning the Pahalgam (J&K) attack, said the act of violence raised concerns among travellers across the country and abroad. “We want to assure all tourists that Dharamshala and the entire Himachal region remain completely peaceful and safe,” said Ashwani Bamba, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Dharamshala.

Hoteliers in Dharamshala said that a wave of cancellations was seen following the recent escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan. Traditionally, the peak tourism season in Himachal Pradesh begins around May 21. However, this year, hotel occupancy has plummeted and remains at around 30% currently, as many tourists remain apprehensive about traveling amid the prevailing tensions.

“This is typically the time of year when hotels are fully booked,” said a representative of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Dharamshala. “But due to the current situation, we are seeing an unusually low tourist footfall.”

“We urge tourists not to cancel or postpone their bookings,” the association said.

As bookings begin to recover, hoteliers in Dharamshala reported a hotel occupancy of 40% last Saturday. They anticipate occupancy to remain between 40–45% through the remaining days of May, with expectations that it could rise to over 70% by June.