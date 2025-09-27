Tourists charmed by Chandigarh’s heritage, but long for guidance

The city’s famed landmarks have been abuzz with activities as the UT administration is hosting a week-long celebration of World Tourism Day from September 22 to 28. At the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, the ongoing exhibition of abstract paintings by artist Pardeep Verma adds a contemporary layer to the city’s architectural storytelling. (HT File)

Architectural marvels and heritage sites–from the Le Corbusier museum to the Capitol Complex–have drawn both domestic and foreign visitors in large numbers, sharing feedback that ranges from admiration to observations about areas that could be improved.

At the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, visitors’ feedback in the museum’s registers shows that international visitors were struck by the “richly curated displays and detailed narratives” spread across its three museums.

“I’d heard of Le Corbusier’s works all my life, but seeing them in this carousel of images and architectural pieces, was as good as a trip can get for me,” said Cindy Dukin, a visitor from Paris. While most tourists praised the exhibits, some locals highlighted instances of staff being unapproachable and the lack of events, calling the experience somewhat “mundane”.

One visitor even suggested, “The rich people of Chandigarh should adopt these museums and run them.” Though many–particularly architecture students–appreciated that the heritage sites remain largely uncommercialised.

Feedback from previous years also reflects changes in visitor experience. In 2019, Rick, a traveller from the USA who signed the feedback register, lauded his guide Firoz Ahmed, noting how invaluable his assistance had been. In contrast, in the past few years, no tourist guide has been appointed and visitors continue to notice this gap.

Nicole Daswani, a French national and a visitor for the tourism week, said, “The only shortcoming in the midst of this beautiful city is the lack of guidance.” She also found herself frustrated at the Capitol Complex’s rigid tour slots, which operate only at 10 am and 3 pm and do not entertain latecomers.

Indoor tours of the Assembly Hall are further suspended during legislative sessions. “I’d expected this to be the grandest site in the city, only to witness the facades of it,” remarked Christian Gyde, a 32-year-old architect from Sydney, during his visit.

At the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, the ongoing exhibition of abstract paintings by artist Pardeep Verma adds a contemporary layer to the city’s architectural storytelling. Beyond exhibitions, however, it is Corbusier’s vision across the city–from the Capitol Complex to the museums–that continues to awe visitors.

“The raw concrete forms and uncompromising modernism visible across Chandigarh remain timeless. Standing here, you understand why architects from every corner of the world still revere him,” said Thomas Godfrey, an American tourist.

Tourism week: Weekend bash at Sector 17 Plaza

The Chandigarh administration has organised a week-long celebration to mark World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27. The celebrations began on September 22 with a photography exhibition at the Sector 17 Underpass, followed by a marathon from Sukhna Lake on the 23rd. Mid-week events included a painting competition at the Pierre Jeanneret Museum on the 24th, a tourism quiz at the Government Museum on the 25th, and a musical night at the Sector 42 lake on the 26th. The week concludes with two major events at the Sector 17 Plaza: a band performance on Saturday and a final musical night on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s allure for tourists shows in the numbers

Between August 2024 and June 2025, the city welcomed 38,138 foreign visitors, slightly up from 37,532 the previous year, while domestic tourist numbers saw a remarkable surge to 10,24,876 from 6,89,897 in 2023-24. Cultural landmarks such as the Air Force Heritage Centre attract around 50,000 visitors annually, whereas according to deputy curator Seema Gera, the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10 draws nearly 1 lakh tourists every year.