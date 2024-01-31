Tourists head for Narkanda, Kufri as snow ends dry spell in Himachal

Snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday ended the record dry spell in January, drawing cheer from tourists headed for popular destinations of Kufri and Narkanda near Shimla. Tourists enjoying the pony ride amid snowfall at Kufri near Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

While Shimla got moderate rainfall, all roads led to its nearby tourist destinations as the visitors were in no mood to miss opportunity. “This is so beautiful, it feels like heaven. I’m told this is the first snowfall of 2024,” said Shreesh, a tourist from Gujarat, holidaying at Kufri. “We are thrilled and feel so lucky. This is the first time I’ve seen snow! We hope to see more snow,” said Pushpa, another tourist at the hill resort.

The upper reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Mandi districts have been experiencing intermittent spells of snowfall since Tuesday evening. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district received 14.2cm of snowfall, while Bharmaur got 8.6cm of snow. Dalhousie too got snowfall.

The snowfall came as a relief to the hospitality industry as the tourist footfall picked up, particularly in Narkanda and Kufri. “The snow was much-awaited, business will improve now,” said Jhampa Negi, a restaurateur in Narkanda.

“Business was down for the past two months but it should pick up pace now,” said Kanwar Singh, a pony owner in Kufri. Pony rides is popular with tourists at the hill town.

The ski resort of Solang also got light snowfall much to the delight of tourists in Manali.

Meanwhile, 130 roads, including four national highways, were closed and power supply was hit in the state due to the inclement weather.

The road connecting the South and North Portals of the strategic Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass was closed after Sissu received one inch of snowfall. The highway connecting Jalori Jot was closed, while traffic was disrupted due to shooting stones at Nathpa. The road linking Khajjiar to Dalhousie was closed due to snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department office in Shimla issued an orange alert for the next two days, forecasting more rain, snow and thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

The snow and rain has brought relief to farmers and apple growers as the problem of water shortage will abate and conditions are conducive for cultivation. “This snowfall is good for apple farming, as it will fulfil the chilling hours needed for the crop,” said Rakesh Thakur, an orchadist.

The lowest minimum temperature was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius at Kukumseri followed by Kalpa in Kinnaur seeing a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. Narkanda in Shimla district recorded a low of minus -1.3 degrees Celsius, Manali 1.4 degrees, Kufri 0.1, Bhunter in Kullu 6.8 degrees, Solan 4 degrees, Dalhousie 1 degree, Dharamshala 5.4 degrees and Shimla 2.4 degrees Celsius.