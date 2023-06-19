Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sees trace rain, more in store today

Chandigarh sees trace rain, more in store today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 12:48 AM IST

With a western disturbance active in the region formed from cyclone Biparjoy, trace rain was recorded during the day at the Sector 39, Chandigarh, IMD observatory

: Trace rain was recorded in the city on Sunday while more rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

Visitors enjoying lemon water due to hot weather at Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Visitors enjoying lemon water due to hot weather at Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

With a western disturbance active in the region formed from cyclone Biparjoy, trace rain was recorded during the day at the Sector 39 IMD observatory. Trace rain is less than 0.1 mm rain, and it is not included when the monthly rain is calculated.

Due to the cyclone’s effect, humidity also stayed high, between 51% and 68%. Chances of rain will continue till Tuesday and clear skies are expected till the weekend after that.

Meanwhile, due to cloudy weather, day temperature went down from 39.2°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.8°C on Saturday to 29.4°C on Sunday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department western disturbance
india meteorological department western disturbance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out