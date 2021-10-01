Tracking six months of virus spread: Covid on downward trajectory in Haryana since mid-May

Going through the roof with over one lakh infections in the first week of May, the Covid-19 infection trajectory in Haryana has been on a constant decline for 20 consecutive weeks now.

The second wave of virus transmission during the devastating six-week period in April and May had thrown more than 4.21 lakh cases and over 4,200 fatalities in Haryana. As per data, while the virus took 249 days to hit peak in November 2020 during the first wave, it took just 93 days to peak during the second wave this May, primarily due to the virulence of the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The decrease in transmission of the droplet viral infection began in the second week of May and the dip has continued since then. In fact, the per week infection count has seen record low from time-to-time.

Last week (September 20 to 26), for instance, the state registered a record low of 85 infections surpassing the 88 infections recorded in successive weeks before (September 6-12 and September 13-19), the health department statistics show.

The number of persons infected with the virus was 137 in the first week (August 2-8), 129 (August 9-15), 139 (August 16-22) and 109 (August 23-29).

As on Thursday, there are eight districts having not a single active case while 12 districts have less than 10 active cases. The active case count on Thursday was 99.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said though the virus is on a continuous decline, the health department is not taking any chances.

“We have commissioned 39 pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants of the 40 allotted by the central government. We are also focusing on neo-natal intensive care units and paediatric wards, reviewing the RT-PCR labs and referral transport and have stepped up vaccination,” Arora said.

The state has so far inoculated about 2.29 crore persons including 1.65 crore with the first dose. Around 81% of the eligible population has received the first dose and around 31% are fully vaccinated.

The ACS said an all-time high of 65.53 lakh doses, including 43.55 lakh first doses, were administered in September.

“We have started a three-day mega vaccination drive starting from September 30 to October 2 with the aim to administer three lakh doses every day. Around 2.31 lakh doses were administered on Thursday,” the ACS said.