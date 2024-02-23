 Traders block NH after grocery store robbed in Ferozepur Cantt - Hindustan Times
Traders block NH after grocery store robbed in Ferozepur Cantt

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 23, 2024 09:44 AM IST

As per information, four persons, led by a man recently released from jail, arrived at the shop of Ashok Mahavar on late Wednesday night and took away cash and grocery items from his shop at gunpoint.

Hours after armed men robbed a grocery shop in Ferozepur cantonment at gunpoint, traders blocked the national highway on Thursday.

Hours after armed men robbed a grocery shop in Ferozepur cantonment at gunpoint, traders blocked the national highway on Thursday. (HT File)
Hours after armed men robbed a grocery shop in Ferozepur cantonment at gunpoint, traders blocked the national highway on Thursday. (HT File)

“Such incidents have increased manifold. So, we are left with no option but to protest,” the Ferozpur Trade Association said in a statement while demanding strict action against the culprits. Local AAP MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar arrived at the scene and assured the traders of support, urging them to end the protest and reopen the market.

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Jugraj Singh said a case under Section 379 B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered.

