Traders nab gang of swindlers posing as GST officials in Kesarganj Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 09, 2024 10:31 PM IST

The gang was active for the last three days, during which they would visit dry fruit traders, order products and when asked to pay, intimidate the traders by falsely claiming to be GST officers

A high drama was witnessed at Kesar Ganj Mandi after the traders caught three swindlers posing as GST officials. As per the traders, the fraudulent group, comprising 5-6 members, including two women, was trying to dupe shopkeepers by pretending to be Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials.

Fake identification cards under the name “anti-corruption” were recovered from them. (iStock)
Fake identification cards under the name "anti-corruption" were recovered from them. (iStock)

One of the arrested was identified as Gurjant Singh. The gang was active for the last three days, during which they would visit dry fruit traders, order products and when asked to pay, intimidate the traders by falsely claiming to be GST officers.

Market president Harkesh Mittal said that some shopkeepers quickly informed them. They immediately contacted the GST department. “The officials confirmed that these people were not associated with the department,” he said.

Mittal stated that they nabbed three of the swindlers, while their aides managed to escape.

They were handed over to the police with the help of a PCR team. Fake identification cards under the name “anti-corruption” were recovered from them. Police are now investigating the case and raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

Division 1 police station SHO inspector Gaganpreet Singh said that the police have asked the traders to record their statement to lodge an FIR.

