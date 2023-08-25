Traffic advisory issued for Ghaggar bridge in Panchkula

In the wake of repair work on Ghaggar bridge, commuters coming from Nada Sahib gurdwara have to been advised to take a detour for the next four days. Police have urged the commuters to take alternative routes. (HT PHOTO)

Owing to the construction, traffic has been diverted on single lane that may lead to traffic congestion. To avoid getting stuck in traffic, police have urged commuters to travel via Sector 3 stadium towards dumping ground or from dumping ground, Sector 23.

Also, as the Marranwala bridge on Pinjore-Nalagarh road has collapsed due to heavy rain, light vehicles may use diversion via Marranwala-Barotiwala or Kalka-Kheriwala link road to go to Baddi, said police. This route is, however, closed for heavy traffic.

