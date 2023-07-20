Side roads opened to ease traffic flow

After the flow of traffic in the city faces multiple congestions due to the closure of Bharat Nagar Chowk, one of the busiest crossroads, authorities have opened the side roads to aid commuters. The autorities has restricted traffic at Bharat Nagar chowk by installing barricades due to ongoing project work in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The chowk was closed because of the construction of a flyover. By making alterations to the plans at certain key points, authorities are aiming at easing the flow of traffic.

The officials have decided to open the stretch from Jagraon Bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk during peak hours. Earlier, traffic movement from Jagraon Bridge towards Bharat Nagar Chowk was restricted and the commuters were forced to cross from narrow roads of residential areas.

Rahul Verma, member of Punjab State Road Safety Council, said that the stretch will be closed for traffic when workers will be engaged in lifting girders. Later, it will be opened for traffic.

He added that the authorities have opened side roads for traffic for the time when workers are not lifting girders. The traffic going towards Bhai Bala Chowk from Jagraon Bridge will take a turn at bus stand road from Bharat Nagar Chowk. Commuters can take a turn from ESIC Chowk towards Ferozepur Road.

Similarly, commuters going to the bus stand from Mall Road can turn towards Jagraon Bridge. They can take a turn opposite Punjab National Bank to reach Bus Stand Road. The traffic coming from Bhai Bala Chowk has been diverted on the Mall Road. Commuters can go towards Jagraon Bridge from Fountain Chowk and Club Road.

Verma advised that although few corrective measures have been taken to ease traffic movement, people should avoid taking Bharat Nagar Chowk route at least till August 15.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP traffic) Sameer Verma said that they are monitoring traffic movement at alternative routes and corrective measures are being taken accordingly. Police personnel are also deputed on the points to manage the traffic flow.