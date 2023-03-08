Traffic movement resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

The traffic movement on 247km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Wednesday after two back-to-back landslides had hit Seri area killing a crane operator besides injuring seven others on Tuesday. The affected stretch was restored on Tuesday evening and thereafter stranded vehicles were cleared. (ANI file image)

The highway is the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with other parts of the country.

Also Read: Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till Sept 27

“The affected stretch was restored on Tuesday evening and thereafter stranded vehicles were cleared and the fresh traffic of light motor vehicles was allowed from Jammu and Srinagar on Wednesday morning,” said a police official.

He informed that heavy motor vehicles carrying essentials were also allowed from Jammu on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, a crane driver was killed while seven others including six members of a family from Rajouri were injured when two vehicles came under the landslide at Seri village near Ramban town around 1:30pm on Tuesday.

It was followed by another landslide at the same stretch after which the national highway was blocked completely.