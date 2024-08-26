Traffic police push for roundabouts, slip roads, lights with timers for Mohali’s Airport Road

Taking a serious note of congestion and high incidence of accidents on the Airport Road in Mohali, traffic police have recommended a slew of measures, including installation of new traffic lights with timer settings, construction of roundabouts, slip roads, closure of unnecessary cuts, and removal of encroachments, to make commuting safer on this crucial stretch. Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek has directed traffic SP and SP City to ensure deployment of cops at key areas from 5 pm to 7 pm. (HT Photo)

The report, submitted to Mohali deputy commissioner-cum-chairperson of the district road safety committee, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) chief administrator, Mohali municipal commissioner and regional transport authorities, highlighted that the district sees an average of 400 road mishap deaths a year.

In 2022 alone, Mohali reported 486 road mishaps and 296 fatalities. Out of these, a whopping 62% fatalities occurred on Airport Road and surrounding areas, including Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru, and Dera Bassi, as per data compiled by the police department.

The report further identified red-light jumping, wrong-side driving, speeding, and unnecessary cuts as the leading causes of accidents. It was also stated that the three prominent malls in Mohali, including one on Airport Road in Sector 67, contribute largely to the traffic chaos.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek has also directed traffic SP and SP City to ensure deployment of cops at key areas from 5 pm to 7 pm. “After evaluating traffic congestion issues in the district and streamlining traffic, we are ensuring deployment of cops during heavy hours to clear bottlenecks or jams,” SSP said.