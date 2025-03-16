Traffic violations soar on Holi in Chandigarh tricity, over 4,300 fined

Amid heightened vigil on Holi, police departments across the tricity launched a crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 4,314 challans and impounding 233 vehicles. Chandigarh Police also resorted to a mild lathicharge on Holi revelers gathered at Sukhna Lake. A senior officer said that it was done to disperse the crowd and avoid any untoward situation. (HT)

Among the 1,367 challans in Chandigarh, 173 were issued for riding without helmet, followed by 39 for wrong parking and 52 for drunk driving, a key concern during Holi celebrations.

Other violations included 75 cases of defective number plates, 33 for not wearing seatbelts, 65 for using tinted film on car windows, 21 for triple riding, and 179 for dangerous lane changing. Additionally, three motorists were fined for tampered silencers, while 172 overloaded e-rickshaws were also penalised. As many as 154 vehicles were impounded.

In a similar action, Mohali police challaned 2,927 violators on Holi, impounding a total of 79 vehicles. As many as 1,438 challans were issued to hooligans driving without helmets.

At special checkpoints set up by the Panchkula police, a total of 20 challans were issued for offences, including drunk driving, speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet, and other traffic violations.

Chandigarh also received 1,096 calls, out of which 483 incidents required police, fire, or medical intervention, marking an increase from the 446 emergency responses recorded during last year’s Holi.

According to official data, Chandigarh Police dispatched their emergency response units (ERUs) to 449 locations, while Fire ERUs responded to four fire incidents. Additionally, ambulances were sent to 69 spots for medical emergencies. Traffic accidents remained nearly the same, with 35 cases this year as compared to 36 last year.

