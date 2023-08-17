Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10-year-old Ludhiana boy electrocuted after tossing stone at power cables

10-year-old Ludhiana boy electrocuted after tossing stone at power cables

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 17, 2023 03:47 AM IST

As per eyewitnesses’ account, the boy threw a stone tied to a piece of wire onto the high-tension power supply cables in Ludhiana’s New Shivpuri and was electrocuted

In a freak accident, a 10-year-old boy was on Tuesday evening electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-tension power supply cables while playing on the roof of a house in New Shivpuri.

Burn marks at the spot in Ludhiana’s New Shivpuri where the boy was electrocuted. (Manish//HT)
As per eyewitnesses’ account, the boy threw a stone tied to a piece of wire onto the high-tension power supply cables and was electrocuted.

Neighbours rushed to the roof after noticing a spark in the power supply cables and were shocked to find the boy’s charred body. Some discarded household items kept on the roof had also caught fire after the sparking, while electric equipment in the house was also damaged.

Sharing details about the incident, Daresi station house officer sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said the victim’s father works at a factory unit operating from a house in New Shivpuri area. On Tuesday, the boy accompanied his father to the unit and went up to the roof to play as he waited for his father to finish up the day’s work.

The boy picked a piece of wire used to make decorative lighting and started playing with it. He tied a stone to one end of the wire and tossed it onto the high -tension wires crossing over the building, causing an explosion.

Due to the blast, electricity metres of at least 10 nearby houses were also damaged. The locals alerted the fire brigade, who doused the flames.

The SHO further added that police have initiated proceedings under section 174 of CrPC and have recorded the statement of the victim’s father

