Two minor boys drown in pond in Punjab’s Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 31, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Two minors died after drowning in a pond in Bathinda’s Model Town locality on Tuesday. One of the deceased was aged around 14, while the other is said to be eight.

Volunteers of the Naujawan Welfare Society rushed to spot and fished out the bodies after a boy accompanying the victims raised an alarm. (Representational image)
They were residents of Dhobiana Basti, a slum in the city located in the vicinity of the pond, which stores drinking water supplied to a section of the city.

Sources said the waterbody has about 10 feet deep. Volunteers of the Naujawan Welfare Society rushed to spot and fished out the bodies after a boy accompanying the victims raised an alarm.

Naujawan Welfare Society president Sonu Maheshwari said the victims were students of a nearby government school.

“After coming from the school, the victims went to the pond. Their parents were away at work when the incident happened,” he added.

Station house officer (SHO) of civil lines Yadvinder Brar said while the mothers of the deceased work as domestic help, their fathers are labourers.

He said no foul play was suspected.

“A group of children reached the waterbody in the afternoon to play when two of them slipped into it. One of the children from the group rushed back home to alert his family members about the incident. Both children died before any help could reach them,” the SHO said.

Police sources said the waterbody has a boundary wall but the victims scaled it to reach the pond.

