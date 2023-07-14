Missing 9-yr-old girl’s body found in Punjab’s Amritsar village

AMRITSAR A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday.

A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday. Police said the body had some injury marks suggesting that she might have been murdered before being dumped in the building.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sukhpal Singh said they were trying to ascertain the reason behind the death.

A case of kidnapping was registered at the Verka police station on the complaint of the girl’s father on Wednesday. He told the police that when his wife returned home on Tuesday after work, she found the girl missing.

The ACP said CCTV footage of the area was scanned but there was no clue about the girl. “We searched the area using drone but to no avail. On Thursday, the body was spotted in an abandoned building,” the ACP said.

He said they have taken some family members in custody on suspicion.

The police have added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR.

