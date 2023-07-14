Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing 9-yr-old girl’s body found in Punjab’s Amritsar village

Missing 9-yr-old girl’s body found in Punjab’s Amritsar village

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 14, 2023 01:07 AM IST

A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday

AMRITSAR

A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday.
A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday.

A 9-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in an abandoned building at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station of Amritsar commissionerate on Thursday. Police said the body had some injury marks suggesting that she might have been murdered before being dumped in the building.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sukhpal Singh said they were trying to ascertain the reason behind the death.

A case of kidnapping was registered at the Verka police station on the complaint of the girl’s father on Wednesday. He told the police that when his wife returned home on Tuesday after work, she found the girl missing.

The ACP said CCTV footage of the area was scanned but there was no clue about the girl. “We searched the area using drone but to no avail. On Thursday, the body was spotted in an abandoned building,” the ACP said.

He said they have taken some family members in custody on suspicion.

The police have added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out