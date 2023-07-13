Class 8 girl raped, murdered in Patran; body recovered from school premises

A Class 8 student in Patran was raped by a youth on Tuesday. The incident came to the fore after the accused posted a message on social media that he has murdered a girl, and is now ending his life. As per information, the minor girl (15) was forcibly abducted, raped, and brutally murdered by Gurpreet Singh Kaka of Sundar Basti in Patran.

The accused forcibly took the girl to a government school, which was locked due to floods, before committing the crime. He then raped the victim and murdered her. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the perpetrator took to his Instagram account to publicly confess his love for the girl and admit the heinous crime.

Responding to it, the police recovered the naked body of the girl from the school premises.

The body has been shifted to Samana Government Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. SHO Baljit said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Juvenile Act, including Sections 302 and 376A of the Indian Penal Code. He said the police have procured the CCTV footage in which accused was seen with the girl, near the school. He said as of then, it seems that he was angry as the girl had refused his proposal.

The accused is untraceable and multiple police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, said the police.