Trainee cop dies after falling from building at Haryana police academy

: A police personnel, who was undergoing training, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the second floor of a building at Madhuban police academy in Karnal.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani district. He was undergoing training for lower school course (head constable) here.

The incident took place late on Friday night when he was talking on the phone. He suffered a head injury and was taken to the Kalpana Chawla medical college and hospital where the doctors referred him to another hospital in Gurugram and he succumbed to his injuries.

However, Mukesh’s fellow cops staged a dharna and demanded fair investigation leading to the incident, alleging that the deceased was under depression as he wanted to go home after his father’s death 20 days back and did not get the leave.

Madhuban Academy DIG Arun Nehra refuted the allegation levelled by the under training cops, saying that the trainees were entitled for emergency leaves and he will investigate the matter.

Madhuban police station in charge Sajjan Singh said that the body has been sent for post mortem and investigation in the matter is on.