Training camp for kisan club members at agri varsity in Ludhiana

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Kisan Club hosted its monthly training camp for members here on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Organised by communication additional director Dr TS Riar and extension education department head Dr Kuldeep Singh the event featured a series of informative lectures and interactive sessions.

The camp began with a welcome address and review of the club’s activities by Lavleesh Garg from extension education department. This was followed by a lecture on seed production of cereal crops by seed department director TP Singh. Animal science DEE Madhu Shally from discussed cattle feed formulation, while Shivani Sharma from microbiology department presented on medicinal mushrooms’ production. Navjot Singh Brar from the Vegetable Research Farm, Hoshiarpur, shared insights on the successful cultivation of potatoes, and RRS Kapurthala director Gulzar Singh Sanghera spoke on planning and cultivating sugarcane.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by PAU Kisan Club president Manpreet Singh Grewal. The training camp attracted 105 participants, providing valuable knowledge and strategies to improve their agricultural practices.