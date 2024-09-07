Transfer orders: 25 of 38 labour dept officials back at original postings in 15 days

The Punjab labour department has reversed nearly 70% of its recent transfer orders for assistant labour commissioners (ALCs) and labour inspectors within a fortnight. The department had initiated its first major reshuffle under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on August 14, transferring 28 labour inspectors, but by August 30, 19 of them had been sent back to their previous positions. (HT Photo)

The department had initiated its first major reshuffle under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on August 14, transferring 28 labour inspectors, but by August 30, 19 of them had been sent back to their previous positions.

Additionally, 10 ALCs and labour-cum-conciliation officers were transferred on August 19, but six of them were sent back to their original postings on August 30.

Expressing concern, labour activist Vijay Walia said the hasty reversal of transfer orders raises serious questions about the department’s functioning. “A probe should be ordered into the transfers and reversals,” he said.

Meanwhile, labour minister Anmol Gagan Mann defended the initial transfers, stating, “No labour officers had been moved during my two-year tenure due to which the officials had become complacent. We needed them to engage with construction workers directly by organising registration camps at the sites. I even held meetings, instructing them to improve their performance.”

When asked about the rapid reversal of orders, Mann said, “Some of them were pregnant women officials, therefore, I had to transfer them back to their original posting. Besides, my party MLAs informed me that their area’s labour officers were doing a good job and thus, I shifted them back.”