Transgender state icon to help drive voter participation in Mohali

Having launched a rigorous campaign for maximum voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Mohali administration has now roped in Sumedha, a transgender voter, who has also been named the “State Icon” by the Punjab State Election Commission. A software engineer and former student of Panjab University, Sumedha will work with the local administration to motivate people of the transgender community to exercise their franchise. (HT Photo)

A software engineer and former student of Panjab University, the 45-year-old will work with the local administration to motivate people of the transgender community to exercise their franchise.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Currently, 36 members of the community are registered with the district election cell, even though their total number in the district stands at around 100, according to cell officials.

Talking to HT, Sumedha said, “Around 100 people have transgender certificates in Mohali, but only 36 have registered as voters. Thus, it is important to motivate others to vote as well. They need to realise that they are also an important part of democracy and should vote. Moreover, if we want our community to be heard, more and more transgenders should exercise their franchise.”

District planning officer Gagandeep Singh said with the aim to encourage the unregistered transgender voters, the local election cell, in line with the directions of deputy commissioner Aashika Jain, was planning to organise a special camp in Mohali.

Jain said members of the community should come forward to vote, as they were equally important. “We are making best possible efforts to bring them to polling stations,” she added.

Struggled journey to self-acceptance

“I couldn’t accept my body, so I consulted doctors. But for seven years, they only treated me for depression and anxiety. When they realised I had gender identity disorder, they refused to treat me, which was very disturbing and shocking. Distressed, I even harmed myself twice. Though my family was supportive, I resigned to living alone for seven years, as I had a hard time accepting my reality. I even switched jobs to hide my real identity,” said Sumedha, who changed her name from “Rajesh” five years ago.

It was only after the Transgender Protection Act of 2019 came into force that doctors treated me, she said. “I was the first to get a transgender certificate in Mohali in 2022. Even two years later, Mohali has only 36 transgender voters. Thus, it is important for the community to vote in large numbers to fight for our rights and issues,” said Sumedha.