Treatment plant deadline lapse: PPCB slaps 1.27-cr penalty on Ludhiana dyers’ body

With the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA, Tajpur Road module) missing the January 31 deadline for making operational the common effluent treatment plant (CETP), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹1.27 crore on the body.

According to the information, the PPCB imposed the penalty under Section 33-A of the Water (prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1974.

A 50MLD (million litres per day) plant on Tajpur Road is being constructed to stop the discharge of untreated dyeing waste into Buddha Nullah. The project commenced in 2014, but the work came to a halt in 2016 as the state and Union governments failed to issue grants worth ₹22.5 crore to the PDA. Out of ₹22.5-crore grant, the state’s share was ₹7.5 crore while Centre was to provide ₹15 crore. The total cost of the project is over ₹55 crore and the rest of the cost will be borne by the industry.

The work on the project resumed in April 2019 after the PDA got a partial subsidy released through the National Green Tribunal and the authorities claimed that the project will be completed in a year’s time. However, the project missed several deadlines and January 2021 was the latest deadline for its completion.

PPCB senior environmental engineer, Sandeep Bahl said, “The environmental compensation of ₹30,000 per day has been imposed on PDA and the office-bearers have been directed to submit ₹1.27 crore as penalty. The amount of penalty will increase with every passing day.”

PDA chairman Ashok Makkar said, “The PDA cannot pay such a hefty penalty and we will take up the matter with the PPCB. The project got delayed due to delay in releasing the subsidy and the ongoing pandemic. The plant is ready but it has not been made operational as the PSPCL has not yet provided the power connection. We will take up the matter with PPCB officials.”

Three CETPs have been approved for the city, of which only one on Bahadurke road with 15MLD capacity is operational. Another 40MLD plant is not operational for want of power connection.