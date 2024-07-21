Tree branch at Chandigarh’s Sector-20 school collapses onto residential side

A major mishap was averted on Saturday when a large branch from an old eucalyptus tree at the Government Model Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, fell off — albeit outside the premises on the residential side. No injuries were reported in the incident. The branch from the tree located on the Model Girls Senior Secondary School’s back fell off and got entangled in the power cables in front of House No. 1446, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The branch from the tree located on the school’s back fell off and got entangled in the power cables in front of House No. 1446, Sector 20-B. The impact caused a wall to collapse and blocked the entry of a house.

The danger posed by withered trees had come to fore after a tree collapse at the Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, claimed the life of a 16-year-old student. Sixteen other students and a school staffer had also been injured in the 2022 incident and administration had at the time outlined a number of steps needed to be taken to avoid such incidents.

Residents of the area, who had gathered at the spot after the latest incident, however, said they had written to the authorities concerned to inform them about the danger being posed by the tree to no avail.

Devinder, a local resident, said, “We had also notified the school principal about this old tree, but no action was taken. Fortunately, no one was injured. Had it fallen towards the school, it could have caused serious damage or injured students who often play in that area.”

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director school education, said, “We will investigate the matter. The school must have sent a request to the engineering department for pruning or cutting the tree. We will take appropriate action.”

An official of the UT engineering department said no damage was reported, adding that pruning of trees is done as per requirement and always when the school principal requests for it.

UT chief engineer Ojha could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.