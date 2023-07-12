After torrential rains, cloudy skies likely in Chandigarh

After three days of relentless rain, tricity residents woke up to a sunny Tuesday, which restored some sense of normalcy. Since the start of June, 729.8 mm rain has been recorded in Chandigarh till Tuesday which is 201.2% above normal for the corresponding period. (HT File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also removed all warnings for heavy rain in the region now and said that only cloudy weather is expected on Friday. There are chances of light rain on Thursday while chances for rain, due to the monsoon system, will pick up on Friday.

AK Singh who holds the charge of IMD Chandigarh director said, “Chances of rain can continue as the monsoon system is active but rainfall is unlikely to have the same intensity as seen over the last weekend.”

Over 531.6 mm rain has been recorded since Saturday morning. As much as 302.2 mm rain had been recorded between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday, making it the wettest day in over 70 years since the IMD had started maintaining records for the city.

Since the start of June, 729.8 mm rain has been recorded in the city till Tuesday which is 201.2% above normal for the corresponding period.

After rain stopped on Tuesday, the maximum temperature went up from 25.8°C on Monday to 32°C on Tuesday, still 2.3 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature went up from 23.6°C on Tuesday to 24.2°C on Wednesday, also 2.4 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while minimum temperature will remain around 25°C.

