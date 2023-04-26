Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases soar to 206

After remaining below 100 for the past two days amid low testing over the weekend, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases once again shot past the 200 mark.

Compared to 77 cases on Sunday and 99 on Monday, the tricity clocked 206 cases — a 108% jump over the past 24 hours.

The biggest spike was seen in Panchkula, where the cases rose from 19 to 92. In Chandigarh, too, the daily tally increased from 21 to 51, while Mohali recorded a slight rise from 59 to 63.

Currently, there are 1,055 active cases in the tricity — 483 cases in Mohali, 337 in Chandigarh and 235 in Panchkula.

