Chandigarh tricity logs 253 Covid cases, highest in eight months

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases soared to 253 on Wednesday, a 58% spike from Tuesday’s tally of 160 and a first in over eight months.

The last time a similar count was reported in Chandigarh tricity was on August 6, 2022, when 289 cases were recorded. (ANI)

At 111, Mohali logged the highest number of cases, up from 63 the day before. Panchkula saw its cases rising from 57 to 87, while in Chandigarh, the number went up from 40 to 55.

The fresh infections caused tricity’s active cases to climb to 967, with 277 positive patients in Chandigarh, 230 cases in Panchkula and 460 in Mohali.

However, most of the patients are under home isolation. In Mohali, only two patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 458 patients are quarantined at home. Likewise, in Panchkula, only six patients are admitted to hospitals and 224 are under home isolation. In Chandigarh, only 13 patients are hospitalised and 264 are recuperating at home.

