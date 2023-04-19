Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tricity logs 159 new Covid cases

Tricity logs 159 new Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 03:18 AM IST

Tricity records 159 Covid cases, active cases surge to 877; Chandigarh registers 40 cases, Mohali 63, and Panchkula 57. No Covid death reported.

With 159 Covid infections being reported, the tricity on Tuesday saw a surge in cases. The day before, there were 102 cases in the three jurisdictions. In good news, however, no Covid death was reported on the day.

Chandigarh currently has 266 active cases while Mohali has 406 and Panchkula has 205. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh currently has 266 active cases while Mohali has 406 and Panchkula has 205. (HT File Photo)

The active case count has also seen a surge, reaching 877.

Chandigarh logged 40 cases while Mohali had 63, and Panchkula reported 57 cases. It is worth noting that majority of the patients are in home isolation.

Chandigarh currently has 266 active cases while Mohali has 406 and Panchkula has 205.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh mohali panchkula tricity + 2 more
chandigarh mohali panchkula tricity + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out