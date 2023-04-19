Tricity logs 159 new Covid cases
Apr 19, 2023 03:18 AM IST
Tricity records 159 Covid cases, active cases surge to 877; Chandigarh registers 40 cases, Mohali 63, and Panchkula 57. No Covid death reported.
With 159 Covid infections being reported, the tricity on Tuesday saw a surge in cases. The day before, there were 102 cases in the three jurisdictions. In good news, however, no Covid death was reported on the day.
The active case count has also seen a surge, reaching 877.
Chandigarh logged 40 cases while Mohali had 63, and Panchkula reported 57 cases. It is worth noting that majority of the patients are in home isolation.
Chandigarh currently has 266 active cases while Mohali has 406 and Panchkula has 205.